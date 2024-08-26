DIASPORAN DUPED OF US$27K

A Harare man is facing fraud charges after he converted US$27 000 given to him by his Australia-based friend to his own use.

The money sent to the accused, McDonald Katumba (31) of Aspindale Park, was for the purchase of trucks and residential stands. He was also supposed to hand over cars for his friend Nashile Chibanda.

Newsday reports that the court heard that between August 2023 and January 2024, Katumba was entrusted with three vehicles by Chibanda, a Mazda Demio and two Nissan Note. Chibanda reportedly instructed Katumba to hand over the vehicles to the CEO of a non-governmental organisation who wanted to buy them and Katumba reportedly became evasive and failed to hand over the vehicles as instructed. On the third count, Katumba is being accused of converting to personal use US$20 000 given to him by Chibanda to purchase two Toyota Toyoace trucks.

The court heard that the trucks were supposed to be used by Zesa Holdings in a contract Chibanda intended to sign. Katumba allegedly squandered the money and failed to deliver the trucks as per agreement.