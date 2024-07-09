ZANU PF BOSSES SUSPEND PARTY MEMBER

Zanu PF has barred party member, Tendai Charuka, from holding any position after suspending him.

In a letter to Charuka the party’s provincial vice chairperson Cde Victor Mpofu said a leadership meeting composed of Central Committee members in the Province held on 23 June resolved the decision.

“Thus you are no longer holding any position within Zanu PF with immediate effect nor are you supposed to hold yourself as a member of Zanu PF during your suspension,” said Cde Mpofu in the statement.

Reasons for his suspension could not be immediately established.