BODY LIES UNCLAIMED FOR FIVE MONTHS IN GWERU MORTUARY

The unidentified body of a man believed to be in his mid-30s found dead on February 28, this year in a bushy area in Northgate Heights suburb has spent five months at Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said they are urging families with missing male relatives to come to the hospital and identify the body.

“Police are appealing to anyone with a missing relative to contact the Gweru Officer -In -Charge Gweru Central, Chief Inspector Joel Goko or vista the police station for identification of the body held at Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for a decent burial,” he said.

Mahoko said the man was wearing a pair of black jean trousers and a red t-shirt. An empty bottle of insecticide poison was found beside his body.

The body was found around 3 pm by a seven -year-old girl who was playing in the bush.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is concerned with cases of deaths of people without identification particulars. The call comes against a background of the body of a man who has gone for over three months without being identified,” he said. Masvingo Mirror