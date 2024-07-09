BODY LIES UNCLAIMED FOR FIVE MONTHS IN GWERU MORTUARY

The unidentified body of a man believed to be in his mid-30s found dead on February 28, this year in a bushy area in Northgate Heights suburb has spent five months at Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said they are urging families with missing male relatives to come to the
hospital and identify the body.
“Police are appealing to anyone with a missing relative to
contact the Gweru Officer -In -Charge Gweru Central, Chief Inspector Joel Goko
or vista the police station for identification of the body held at Gweru
Provincial Hospital mortuary for a decent burial,” he said.
Mahoko said the man was wearing a pair of black jean
trousers and a red t-shirt. An empty bottle of insecticide poison was found
beside his body.
The body was found around 3 pm by a seven -year-old girl
who was playing in the bush.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is concerned with cases
of deaths of people without identification particulars. The call comes against
a background of the body of a man who has gone for over three months without
being identified,” he said. Masvingo Mirror
