ZAMBIAN DEMO FLOPPED, SAYS MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

She told the Herald that only one man turned up. “The situation that
prevailed at the conference centre was very calm and peaceful. We didn’t
witness any demonstration whatsoever. The information that we got from our own
security and intelligence wing was that there was one Zimbabwean who managed to
sneak into the conference centre.
“He was just by himself, but the Zambians were very alert
and they quickly removed him from the conference centre. I understand he was
trying to mobilise people to demonstrate, but people didn’t turn up.”
Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe and Zambia were
working on deepening the existing bilateral relations, including preparations
for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.
