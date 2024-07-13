ZAMBIAN DEMO FLOPPED, SAYS MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says the demonstration at the just-ended 26th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Lusaka, Zambia, flopped.

She told the Herald that only one man turned up. “The situation that prevailed at the conference centre was very calm and peaceful. We didn’t witness any demonstration whatsoever. The information that we got from our own security and intelligence wing was that there was one Zimbabwean who managed to sneak into the conference centre.

“He was just by himself, but the Zambians were very alert and they quickly removed him from the conference centre. I understand he was trying to mobilise people to demonstrate, but people didn’t turn up.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe and Zambia were working on deepening the existing bilateral relations, including preparations for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.