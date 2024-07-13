I'M SORRY : GRACE

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has apologised to a lawyer she had accused of defaming her and has withdrawn her case against him.

Grace had accused lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya of falsely stating that she was using her connections to circumvent the process applicable to all beneficiaries in acquiring properties at Carrick Creagh Estate.

Newsday reports that Grace’s lawyers apologised to Bwanya saying they were misled by their client.

“I wish to apologise to yourself for the delay in responding, in writing, to the courtesy letter of May 6, 2024. The absence of a written response is not an indication of my perception that the issue raised are trivial. I was, however, operating on the presumption that the verbal conversations we have had, in person and over the telephone on various occasions had addressed the pertinent aspects of the issues raised.

“Having gone through the courtesy letter and the evidence you produced in that letter, as clarified in the verbal conversations I personally had with you as referred above, I was in agreement with your position that a claim in the manner couched could not be sustained,” Takunda Mark Gombiro of Chimwamurombe Legal Practice said. Grace had accused Bwanya of falsely stating as a matter of fact that she had abused her power and was involved in illegally acquiring immovable property from the government.

Bwanya denied the allegations saying the whole summon was fraught with false accusations.

The lawyer said he was a member of the said WhatsApp group, Carrick Creagh Home Owners Association, but had not posted such messages.