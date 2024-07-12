MALEMA, SHIVAMBU : NPA THREATENS LEGAL ACTION OVER AFFIDAVIT LEAK

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has slammed the leaking of an affidavit pertaining to the VBS case.
In the affidavit, purportedly written by former VBS
chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema
and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, are implicated in the looting of VBS through
Sgameka Projects (PTY) LTD, a company registered under the name of Shivambu’s
younger brother, Brian Shivambu.
NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said the leaking
of the affidavit undermines the administration of justice and places several
individuals, including members of the investigation and prosecution team, in
danger.
He said the NPA is considering legal options in this
regard.
The leaking of confidential documents in high-profile and
complex corruption cases like VBS compromises the hard work of investigators
and prosecutors. This work involves a multi-pronged and long-term
prosecution-guided strategy requiring the utmost discretion and
confidentiality, including in the handling of documents, and cooperation
agreements with accused persons," Mhaga said.
He added that the NPA leadership has instructed the
Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria, under whose jurisdiction the
matter falls, to ensure that, together with the Directorate for Priority Crime
Investigation (DPCI/Hawks), a thorough investigation into the leak is conducted
and that those responsible are held to account.
This week, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes
Court sentenced Matodzi to 495 years of direct imprisonment on charges of
corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering, and a pattern of racketeering
activities that culminated in the downfall of VBS Mutual Bank.
Matodzi pleaded guilty to 33 charges and entered into a
plea agreement with the State. He was sentenced to 15 years on each count.
Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale explained that although
the combined sentence amounts to 495 years, the court has ordered that the
sentences for count two to 33, to run concurrently with count one - meaning
Matodzi will serve an effective 15 years imprisonment. He was also declared
unfit to possess a firearm.
The EFF have yet to issue a statement in response to the
claims, however, Malema shared an image of himself with the caption: “For any
inquiries, please refer to the archives for answers.”
He has long maintained his innocence regarding the VBS Bank
looting saga. IOL
