WE WILL CANCEL ROADPORT DEAL, SAYS MAFUME

Harare City Council has not benefited from the cross border bus terminus bus on Fifth Street and now seeks to cancel an agreement with Roadport (Pvt) Limited.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said : “What is the update on the Roadport? The Roadport is another agreement that we are going to cancel. We have benefited absolutely nothing. When the Roadport was built, they forgot that it was the property of the City of Harare.”

He appeared before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee where he was responding to issues raised in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021.

The Herald reports that Roadport is built on part of Raylton Sports Club land leased from Harare City Council many years ago to provide sports and recreation facilities for club members who were almost all railway workers.

Apart from the Roadport deal, Clr Mafume said Harare City will also demolish tuckshops that were built at Raylton Sports Club as that was done against the terms of the lease agreement with the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Roadport started operations in the late 1990s and serves travellers going to destinations in SADC and some parts of East Africa by bus.

“In fact, the whole Raylton Club, which we leased out to the NRZ, instead of building bullet trains, they are building tuckshops. We are going to demolish the tuckshops. We are going to demolish the structure that is there on account that we have not benefited anything as a city and the residents have not benefited anything,” he said.