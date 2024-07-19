MYSTERY OF THE ABANDONED CAR

n the quiet suburb of Burnside, along Circular Road and near the popular chill spot Bagcwele, an abandoned vehicle on an undeveloped stand has captivated the community, leading to rumours that it is haunted.
For five years, a silver Nissan Cefiro without a number
plate has remained untouched, sparking curiosity and speculation among
residents. The mysterious car has become a local enigma.
When a CITE news crew visited the location, the car
appeared neatly parked from a distance. Upon closer inspection of the
undeveloped stand, scattered bricks, old papers, and books were found around
the vehicle, some of which appeared to be related to Accounting.
Residents told CITE that the car has been parked at the
undeveloped stand for an extended period.
“The car has been parked here for a long time, seemingly
deterring thieves who attempt to steal bricks or items from the vehicle.
Reports suggest that invisible forces have aggressively confronted those who
try to steal bricks or car parts,” said one resident.
Authorities have confirmed that the car is not stolen and
that the registered owner intentionally placed it at the location for
protection.
“The strange occurrence has puzzled locals and sparked
speculation about an unusual method of safeguarding the stand,” the resident
added.
Another resident, Mr Bagcwele, said they simply woke up one
day to find the vehicle parked there.
“It’s been over four years with the vehicle parked here. We
didn’t even see the owner. One day, we just woke up to find the door wide open
with receipts and papers spread out,” he said.
Bagcwele noted that the bricks were delivered before the
vehicle was left on the undeveloped stand.
“We’ve heard that some people who tried to steal items like
the car battery have returned them on their own.”
He added that the police once came with sniffer dogs but
eventually left. “We believe they are in contact with the owner. If a vehicle
is stolen, they usually take it, so why haven’t they taken this one?”
“Some say the owner instructed that the vehicle be left
there. I don’t know if it’s a traditional healer or someone else, but,
shockingly, the police haven’t removed it despite knowing about the case for
years,” Bagcwele said.
Another resident, Xolani Sibanda, who seemed surprised to
see the reporter photographing the vehicle, noted that the Cefiro is so
well-kept that even thieves don’t approach it.
“From what I’ve gathered from the community, this car has
been here for over five years and is so well-maintained that thieves avoid it.
The wheels and windscreen are intact, even though thieves are known to want
such cars. I’ve never gone near it, and neither have the police,” Sibanda said.
Sibanda implied that the vehicle is associated with unusual
stories.
“This car has a mysterious reputation; no one has ever gone
near it. I once told a friend about finding an abandoned vehicle, and he
laughed. But this car has a significant story. No one has ever touched it,” he
said.
Sibanda suggested that the owner should be found to clarify
the vehicle’s presence.
Contacted for comment, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson
Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that they are aware of the
vehicle.
“It’s been years since that car was parked there. We
receive inquiries about it every year. We have investigated and located the
owner, who said the vehicle is parked on his property,” she said. CITE
