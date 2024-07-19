ED REMOVES HRE COMMISSIONER

President Mnangagwa has removed a Harare City Council Commissioner, ,Mr Norbert Phiri.

He has been replaced with city lawyer, Mr Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe. According to a notice published in yesterday’s Government Gazette, the decision to replace Mr Phiri was effected under Statutory Instrument 120 of 2024 and was done in accordance with Section 2 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07].

Under the Section, the President may, when he considers it advisable, by proclamation, appoint a Commission of Inquiry consisting of one or more commissioners.

President Mnangagwa said he issued a proclamation under Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, establishing the Commission of Inquiry into the matter of Local Governance by Harare City Council since 2017.

“And whereas, the substitution of Commissioner Nobert Phiri to the Commission of Inquiry has become necessary, now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation, amend the proclamation published in Statutory Instrument 91 of 2024, by the deletion on the Schedule of the name “Nobert Phiri” and substitution of it by the name “Tafadzwa Charles Hungwe”, read the notice.

The Justice Cheda-led Commission was given six months to operate with room to request another three months, if necessary, with eight terms of reference.