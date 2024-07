Zimbabweans in South Africa are expected to benefit as the new Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, has extended to December 31, 2024, the temporary concession for migrant workers who are currently awaiting the outcome of visa, waiver and appeal applications.

There are an estimated 170 000 Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) and some of their applications for renewal are yet to be finalised.