WE WILL DUMP US DOLLAR, SAYS ED

“So we want our people to have the mentality to use ZWG, and not United States of American dollars (US$). We cannot continue to use a currency that belongs to nations that are hostile to us. They may do something with their currency that will leave us desperate. We will get to a stage where we will use ZWG only as a country. In two years, in fact two years is a long time, when I would have seen that ZWG is now all over, and people have the smaller denominations for use as change, as well as all the denominations of the ZWG, then I will say the time has come for this country to use ZWG only,” said President Mnangagwa in Mutare