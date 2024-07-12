MAN WHO LOST TWO WIVES, CHILDREN GETS SEVEN DEATH CERTIFICATES



A man who survived Cyclone Idai has been given seven death certificates for his family. Mr Enick Makaza collected the documents at a handover of the civil documents to relatives of some of the 279 victims who perished in the tropical storm without trace in March 2019.

Manica Post reports that Mr Makaza, who resides in the Kopa area of Rusitu in Chimanimani turned out to be one of the worst affected survivors as he walked to the podium a record seven times to collect death certificates of his two wives — Shylet Sabona and Letwin Jambaya — and children — Ernest, Enrich, Silma, Shalom, and Enia Makaza — who were swept away without trace by the furious storm from their Madhomeni residential area.

“Yes, this somehow consoles me and brings closure to this problem. I have been trying to get these civil documents so that I can know, and accept the fact that they are all dead and will never locate them. I would have loved to see all their remains, but as it stands, together with others who were affected in the same way, we just have to accept the fact that they are all gone and we will never see them again,” he said.

Narrating events leading to the death of his loved ones, Mr Makaza said he tried in vain to rescue them.

He said the victims were swept away while he survived by climbing and staying in a tree for at least seven hours.

“I had tried to rescue them from the house since a strong tide of water was almost covering the whole area. When I had instructed them to go uphill, they met a police officer who ordered them to go back, saying the water would subside. Unfortunately, the tide increased in force, and our house was struck by rock boulders, resulting in the whole family being swept away,” he said.

About 30 relatives, out of the 279 missing persons received civil documents yesterday. Of the 279 victims who perished — 133 were males and 146 females.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe, who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira handed over the death certificates to bereaved families.