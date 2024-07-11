240 NGOs FACE DE-REGISTRATION

Some 240 Private Voluntary Organisations face deregistration unless they comply with requirements by the end of next month.

The Registrar of PVOs, Mr Tawanda Zimhunga, said :“The Registrar of PVOs has noted with concern that a number of registered Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) are not complying with the prescribed expectations of their operations, as outlined in terms of the PVO Act (Chapter 17:05).

“Section 15 of the Act mandates PVOs to provide audited financial statements, annual activity reports and other returns to the PVO Registrar annually. Accordingly, the registrar has therefore come up with a list of non-complaint PVOs, who are called to approach the offices of the Department of Social Development across the country and provide current activity reports and audited financial statements by August 30, 2024, failure of which would lead to the deregistration of such organisations, as outlined in terms of section 10 (c) of the Act. 2,” he said.

“Please find a list of the classified non-complaint-organisations within our register. For further information, please approach the Registrar’s office for PVOs, Offices 109/305 at Compensation Building, corner Central and Simon Muzenda Street, provincial and district Social Welfare offices around the country. PVOs are to provide up to date information about their current executive board members, physical address, contact details, audited financial statements as well as activity reports and where applicable, websites, social media pages showing the list of activities being conducted”.

Some of the organisations with overdue reports include Howard Mission/Salvation Army, the Musasa Project, Action Aid, Young Men’s Christian Association, Accelerated Development Initiative, Mercy Corps, Zibakwe Trust, St Mary’s Children Village, Life Care International, FACT, Bethany Project, Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (ZNNP+) and Consolidated Africa Services among others.