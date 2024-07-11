240 NGOs FACE DE-REGISTRATION

Some 240 Private Voluntary Organisations face deregistration unless they comply with requirements by the end of next month.
The Registrar of PVOs, Mr Tawanda Zimhunga, said :“The
Registrar of PVOs has noted with concern that a number of registered Private
Voluntary Organisations (PVO) are not complying with the prescribed
expectations of their operations, as outlined in terms of the PVO Act (Chapter
17:05).
“Section 15 of the Act mandates PVOs to provide audited
financial statements, annual activity reports and other returns to the PVO
Registrar annually. Accordingly, the registrar has therefore come up with a
list of non-complaint PVOs, who are called to approach the offices of the
Department of Social Development across the country and provide current
activity reports and audited financial statements by August 30, 2024, failure
of which would lead to the deregistration of such organisations, as outlined in
terms of section 10 (c) of the Act. 2,” he said.
“Please find a list of the classified
non-complaint-organisations within our register. For further information,
please approach the Registrar’s office for PVOs, Offices 109/305 at
Compensation Building, corner Central and Simon Muzenda Street, provincial and
district Social Welfare offices around the country. PVOs are to provide up to
date information about their current executive board members, physical address,
contact details, audited financial statements as well as activity reports and
where applicable, websites, social media pages showing the list of activities
being conducted”.
Some of the organisations with overdue reports include
Howard Mission/Salvation Army, the Musasa Project, Action Aid, Young Men’s
Christian Association, Accelerated Development Initiative, Mercy Corps, Zibakwe
Trust, St Mary’s Children Village, Life Care International, FACT, Bethany
Project, Zimbabwe National Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (ZNNP+) and
Consolidated Africa Services among others.
0 comments:
Post a Comment