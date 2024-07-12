BUYANGA SUCKED INTO US$500K FRAUD CASE

Frank Buyanga has been sucked into a US$500 000 fraud case involving two Harare lawyers.

Martin Murimirambewa (53) of Mapaya and Partners and Shakespear Karuwa (55), a conveyancer with Karuwa and Associates, were remanded out of custody to September 3 pending finalisation of investigations.

Newsday reports that the two were granted US$100 bail each. The complainant is Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, represented by Chamunorwa Matsika.

The court heard that sometime in June 2009, Matsika, a co-director of Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd, got a US$30 000 loan from Frank Buyanga, the director for Hamilton Property Ltd.

An agreement of sale was entered into and Lot 1 and Lot 2 of Mvagazi in Hurungwe worth over US$500 000 was offered as collateral. Sometime in November 2009, Matsika made efforts to pay back the debt, but discovered that Buyanga’s office had been closed.

It is alleged that Matsika came across an article in one of the daily newspapers saying Buyanga was on the run after having defrauded about 42 people. Matsika approached the Deeds Office to check the status of his property and he discovered that it had been changed in favour of Hamilton Property Limited.

Matsika initiated civil proceedings against Hamilton Property Limited. However, in 2023, Matsika was served with an eviction order which led him to report the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.