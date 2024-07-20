WOMAN STEALS US$12K FROM MOTHER-IN-LAW

A Harare woman has been jailed for stealing US$12 000 from her mother-in-law. Pamela Nehumba (23) from Budiriro has been sent to prison for one year for stealing the cash which she spent on buying a car and household property.

The magistrate jailed Nehumba to two years but suspended six months on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years. An additional six months were suspended on condition she restitutes US$1 800 to her mother-in-law, Elinah Gwindingwi, by August 30. The Sunday Mail reports that prosecutors proved that Nehumba, under an assumed name, married a man from her neighbourhood.

The couple then went on to stay with the man’s mother, Gwindingwi. After the couple had stayed together for several months, Gwindingwi, aged 63, decided to travel to her rural home in Hwedza. Nehumba then seized the opportunity to set Gwindingwi’s bedroom door on fire around 10pm on July 4. The following morning, she forced her way through the damaged door and ransacked the room, stealing US$12 000 that was hidden under a water bucket.

She then vanished. Upon returning to Harare and discovering the theft, Gwindingwi reported the incident to the police.

The authorities tracked down Nehumba and recovered a Honda Fit vehicle, a double bed, a wardrobe, a headboard, a shoe rack, a kitchen unit, an upright fridge, a four-plate stove and kitchen utensils valued at US$10 500.