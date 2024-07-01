HE HAS A VALID CHINESE VISA : STATE OPPOSES CHIMOMBE BAIL

It will be another night behind bars for Harare businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who had their bail application process moved to Tuesday.
Chimombe and Mpofu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court
this Monday, but their matter was deferred to this Tuesday for continuation of
bail application.
The state called the investigating officer from the
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission who submitted that Chimombe and Mpofu are
not good candidates for bail.
It emerged that the two have valid Chinese visas and if granted bail, they are likely to abscond trial.
0 comments:
Post a Comment