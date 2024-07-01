HE HAS A VALID CHINESE VISA : STATE OPPOSES CHIMOMBE BAIL



It will be another night behind bars for Harare businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who had their bail application process moved to Tuesday.

Chimombe and Mpofu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court this Monday, but their matter was deferred to this Tuesday for continuation of bail application.

The state called the investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission who submitted that Chimombe and Mpofu are not good candidates for bail.

It emerged that the two have valid Chinese visas and if granted bail, they are likely to abscond trial.