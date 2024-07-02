NO EVIDENCE : KEREKE IN NEW APPLICATION

Jailed Munyaradzi Kereke says the State has no case against him and has applied for removal from remand. He is facing fraud charges of US$400 000 together with suspended Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society (HMMAS) chief executive officer Everisto Rukasha.

“Every person has a right to approach the court if their rights are being infringed and the administrative position by the State in this matter needs an intervention,” he told a Harare magistrate.

Kereke said that his arrest on the case was unjustified and politically motivated. He has been on remand for the past eight months. He also said that the State was aware that the matter was now before the Commercial Court and High Court as a civil matter.

He further highlighted that the agreement of sale of the hospital was done by a panel of 15 board members, hence there was no way any fraudulent act could have happened.

The magistrate deferred the case to today and the State is also expected to file its written submissions.