BAKERS INN EMPLOYEE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Police have confirmed a robbery case which occurred at Mkoba 6 Shopping Centre in Gweru where confectionery Company, Bakers Inn, employee was robbed USD$582.00 at gunpoint recently.
Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko confirmed the incident and said police have since launched a manhunt for
the suspects and appealed to members of the public with any helpful information
to come forward.
“We have a case of robbery where a Bakers Inn employee was
robbed at gunpoint. We are appealing to members of the public who might have
knowledge of these culprits to contact any Police station,” said Mahoko.
Circumstances given are that, the complainant Calvin
Maphosa (26) of Claymont Park in Gweru was making a follow up on his company’s
daily bread sales customers when he was approached by three unknown men who
were in an unregistered silver Ford Ranger Twin Cab motor vehicle.
The three claimed to have opened a new retail shop at the
business centre. They told him that they had a business proposal and wanted
supply of bread at their shop.
During the conversation, they invited the complainant
closer to their vehicle saying they wanted to show him the shop. When he
complied, one of the suspects who was at the back seat drew a pistol and
ordered him to get into the car without raising alarm.
Fearing for his life he got into the car and they drove
towards Bristol road. While in the moving car, the suspects took turns to
assault the complainant with a pistol butt and iron rod all over the body.
Upon reaching Mkoba 9 turn off, they robbed him USD$582.00
and a cellphone before pushing him out of the moving vehicle. He fell into a
drainage and became unconscious.
Total value stolen is USD$650.00. TellZimNews
