WE HAVE MOVED ON FROM CHAMISA, SAYS NCUBE

Some CCC bigwigs have now come out and announced that they are moving on from Nelson Chamisa.
At a meeting yesterday, Charlton Hwende was presented as the
secretary-general, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore (vice-president), while Chamisa’s
former adviser Sessel Zvidzai was introduced as party chairperson.
Hwende, Karenyi-Kore and others who include legislator
Richard Tsvangirayi, Maureen Kademaunga and Happymore Chidziva, who had
previously distanced themselves from Ncube, appeared in control of proceedings
after coming out of the closet.
“We took responsibility as the national council accepting
that we slept on the job and failed to do our duty to demand accountability and
transparency in a democratic constitution, thereby, veering off our democratic
principles.
“We are not going to necessarily engage Zanu PF on the
results of the 2023 general elections, but instead, we are going to deal on
issues around the conduct of elections based on the reports by local, regional
and international observer missions. Our view is to create a level playing
field ahead of the 2028 elections. Otherwise, if we don’t, we will remain at
the same place that we were in 2023,” said Welshman Ncube.
Joining a political party should be voluntary you must be happy and enjoy your tenure and serve the people. It should be about a political culture, strategy a structure and values. Its not about following individuals but an ideology pic.twitter.com/h65u3y9rgZ— Chalton Hwende MP Chairperson Public Accounts (@hwendec) June 19, 2024
