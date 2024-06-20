WE HAVE MOVED ON FROM CHAMISA, SAYS NCUBE



Some CCC bigwigs have now come out and announced that they are moving on from Nelson Chamisa.

At a meeting yesterday, Charlton Hwende was presented as the secretary-general, Lynnete Karenyi-Kore (vice-president), while Chamisa’s former adviser Sessel Zvidzai was introduced as party chairperson.

Hwende, Karenyi-Kore and others who include legislator Richard Tsvangirayi, Maureen Kademaunga and Happymore Chidziva, who had previously distanced themselves from Ncube, appeared in control of proceedings after coming out of the closet.

“We took responsibility as the national council accepting that we slept on the job and failed to do our duty to demand accountability and transparency in a democratic constitution, thereby, veering off our democratic principles.

“We are not going to necessarily engage Zanu PF on the results of the 2023 general elections, but instead, we are going to deal on issues around the conduct of elections based on the reports by local, regional and international observer missions. Our view is to create a level playing field ahead of the 2028 elections. Otherwise, if we don’t, we will remain at the same place that we were in 2023,” said Welshman Ncube.