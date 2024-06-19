TIMBA APPLICATION DISMISSED

CCC bigwig, Jameson Timba and 78 other members’ application challenging placement on remand was dismissed by Harare magistrate yesterday. The 79 are being charged with disorderly conduct and participation in an unlawful gathering.

One of the accused has since been released into the custody of his mother. Through their lawyers, they are denying the charges arguing that they were merely celebrating the Day of the Africa Child when they were arrested.

The investigating officer Detective Assistant Inspector Panganai Gwati opposed bail, saying the suspects were facing a serious offence and also fought with law enforcement agents.



