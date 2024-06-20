SUPERMARKET BOSS DRAGGED TO COURT OVER ZiG

A soldier has clashed with a supermarket supervisor at Spar in Harare after he refused to accept the Zimbabwe Gold currency.

Panashe Takavarasha (37) has since been dragged to court facing two counts of contravening the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act. He was remanded out of custody to July 4.

The court heard that Sydney Chatora went to Spar Supermarket Market Square intending to buy a loaf of bread using ZiG. Takavarasha told him that the supermarket did not accept the ZiG, but only United States dollars.

The complainant made a police report, leading to Takavarasha’s arrest.