BIG WIN FOR ZIM PERMIT HOLDERS

The South African Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, for leave to appeal a June 2023 Pretoria High Court judgment which ruled that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) had been unlawfully terminated.

The High Court ruled that the termination was unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid, extending the permits’ validity until June 30, 2024.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success. The Court has decided not to award costs,” the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.

The case was brought forward by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa after the Home Affairs Minister announced the end of ZEPs in 2021.



