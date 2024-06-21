SADC MUST INTERVENE : ZAMBIA ON ZIM TIFF

Zambia on Thursday said it would seek intervention from regional bodies to resolve a diplomatic tiff with neighbouring Zimbabwe after an "attack" on its sovereignty.
The disputed erupted this month after a video of Zimbabwe's
President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressing discomfort over Zambia's relationship
with the United States to Russian leader Vladimir Putin trended on social
media.
The leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of
the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where Mnangagwa said the United
States was "consolidating their power" in Zambia.
"The government is gravely concerned with its contents
which we consider an unwarranted attack on Zambia's sovereignty" Zambia's
foreign affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe told parliament referring to the video.
The minister said after checking the video, the government
had decided approach regional bodies for "urgent and immediate"
mediation.
Africa has become a diplomatic battleground, with the
United States, Russia and China vying for influence amid heightened competition
for minerals and international divisions fostered by the war in Ukraine.
In April, Washington announced it had established a
partnership to "strengthen disaster response and security cooperation
between the United States and Zambia".
Zambia's foreign minister has confirmed in Parliament that the country's government is working with the US through the recently established US Africa Command (AFRICOM) office in Lusaka to "collaborate and cooperate in matters defence and security".— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 20, 2024
He, however, did not spell out… pic.twitter.com/6wBJrbj5B3
0 comments:
Post a Comment