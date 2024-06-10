MAN SAVAGED OVER GOLD MINE

A 37-year-old man from Zhombe is nursing wounds sustained when he was severely assaulted with stones and stabbed by Columbian knives until he fell unconscious in a dispute involving a gold mine.

The incident happened at St Andrew’s Business Centre, in Zhombe area under Chief Gwesela on Friday May 24, 2024 at about 1700 hours.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development saying police were looking for the suspects and appealed for information that could help in apprehending them.

“I can confirm we have an incident where a man was severely assaulted over a gold mine dispute by four men in Zhombe.

“We humbly request for assistance from the public to locate the suspects who are sought to face attempted murder charges,” Mahoko said.

The police identified the victim as Tichaona Chiremba( 37) and the suspects as Maibongo Ngwalati, Jerry Kwenya, Nathan Mdudusi and Mdudusi Kwenya all from Lwisani village under Chief Gwesela in Zhombe.

Allegations are that the four suspects approached the victim at St Andrews Business Centre accusing him of having been involved in a misunderstanding earlier with them over gold mining.

They hit him with stones and he tried to run away. They caught up with him about 100 metres from the Business Centre and stabbed him several times with Columbian knives.

He sustained several serious stab wounds. The victim is admitted at Zhombe Mission Hospital where he is receiving treatment. TellZimNews