WE WILL ENGAGE ZIM : ZAMBIA

Zambia says it is engaging Zimbabwean authorities following remarks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the neighbouring country's security sector is heavily funded by the United States.
Zambian Information and Media minister Cornelius Mweetwa
told Newsday that country’s Foreign Affairs ministry was engaging authorities
in Harare.
“Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations, we are one
people. On that video, we do not want to make a quick response but our Foreign
Affairs ministry is engaging the government of Zimbabwe over the issue. l also
want to highlight that these matters are not for media consumption, that is my
comment at the moment.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment