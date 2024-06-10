WE WILL ENGAGE ZIM : ZAMBIA

Zambia says it is engaging Zimbabwean authorities following remarks by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the neighbouring country's security sector is heavily funded by the United States.

Zambian Information and Media minister Cornelius Mweetwa told Newsday that country’s Foreign Affairs ministry was engaging authorities in Harare.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations, we are one people. On that video, we do not want to make a quick response but our Foreign Affairs ministry is engaging the government of Zimbabwe over the issue. l also want to highlight that these matters are not for media consumption, that is my comment at the moment.”



