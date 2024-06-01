MALEMA : WE ARE OPEN TO COALITION WITH ANC



The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says they are willing to go into a coalition government with the African National Congress (ANC) because "it's the best party to work with, it's declining and will not grow again."

Malema said the EFF would not be making any demands about the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa in order to enter into coalition discussions.

Malema said this was because the ANC was not arrogant and after losing power, they did not go back to the drawing board and fix their mistakes.

"We want to work with the ANC because when it is compromised, it is not arrogant and when it does not have absolute majority and it happens that you share power with them, they never recover from losing power.

"If we were to go to the election again in the next two years, the ANC sitting at 40%, they would come with 15%. After losing the elections, they don't do any effort, nothing to change their attitude," he said.

"While we have decided to form part of the government of South Africa from 2024 onward, we are not desperate for positions and will sacrifice principles on the altar of political convenience," he said.

Some of the "none negotiable" principles of the EFF included appreciation of their seven cardinal pillar economic freedom, service delivery commitments with time lines on land, jobs, water, electricity, flushing toilets and care for the people living with disability.

Malema said racism will not be tolerated in any coalition talks. "Whatever coalition it is, it must not reinforce white supremacy and Afrikaaner," he added. IOL