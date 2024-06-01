FUNDS WILL GO TO TSHABANGU, SAYS MINISTER

The Political parties funds will be disbursed to the Tshabangu faction of the Citizen Coalition for Change, Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi has confirmed.

“There were delays (in disbursing the funds) because the Minister of Finance (Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube) was not available. Once the processes have been completed, we will disburse the funds soon.

“The recipient of the funds was determined (in Parliament) and it is the opposition (faction) with the majority of members in Parliament,” he told The Sunday Mail.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda says Tshabangu is the now the leader of the opposition in Parliament after he rescinded appointments of CCC legislators to various parliamentary committees after noting that their secondment by Mr Timba.

Only the ruling party Zanu-PF and CCC qualify to receive a share of the funding in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act.