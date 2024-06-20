JUDGE DUPED BY COUPLE OF US$12K

Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda was defrauded US$12 000 by a couple based in Masvingo.
Connilias Chigwida and Margaret Sibanda had been on police
radar since 2018, have appeared before Masvingo magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda
charged with fraud.
The couple was granted US$100 bail each and will be back in
court on 09 July 2024 for routine remand.
Allegations are that sometime in June 2018, Justice Muzenda
travelled from Mutare to Masvingo for a celebration party. It was during the
merry-making moments that the learned judge was introduced to Chigwida and
Sibanda by Tawanda Nhindiri, as relatives of the late Machingambi who
coincidentally was Justice Muzenda’s client when he was still a practicing
lawyer.
“Sibanda convinced Justice Muzenda that she had the power
of Attorney to manage affairs of Mrs Machingambi’s Estate, who had suffered a
stroke after the death of her husband. Sibanda confided in him that Machingambi
was looking for money to procure drugs hence selling some of the cattle to
raise the money.
“On the 10th of December 2018 the couple connived and
received US$12 000 into Connilias Chigwida’s account number ZBT1161012180002
for the purchase of 24 cattle,” Progress Magara told the court.
From 2018 to date, Justice Muzenda has not received his
money nor the promised cattle. Upon checking with Executor of the estate, Dons
Machingambi and the curator Tendai Sibanda the learned judge was informed that
the family knew nothing about the transaction he had made to the couple.
That is when he realised that he had been duped. Midweek
Watch
0 comments:
Post a Comment