RACISM : NEW DA MP SUSPENDED

A South African lawmaker has been suspended by his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), after a series of old clips resurfaced online of him spewing violent racist language against black people.
Renaldo Gouws initially insinuated one of the videos was
doctored and denied it but a statement issued by the DA on Thursday said it was
"genuine and not a fake".
In the video Mr Gouws, who was sworn into parliament last
week, uses a local slur typically reserved for Black Africans repeatedly along
with the n-word, and calls for black people to be killed.
Renaldo Gouws. pic.twitter.com/9Z8EPzclQe— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) June 20, 2024
