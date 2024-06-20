PROVE IT : MINISTER DENIES ED CRIMINAL LINKS

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has challenged accusations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is surrounded by criminal connections, demanding proof of their involvement in corrupt deals.
Ziyambi’s comments dismiss concerns about the link between
President Mnangagwa and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, which has
sparked public interest due to their relationship.
However, civic society organisations and some opposition
parties insist Zimbabwe is experiencing a form of state capture, alleging that
President Mnangagwa’s associates are involved in corrupt deals that have
disadvantaged the State, yet no arrests have been made.
On Wednesday, Mbizo legislator Corban Madzivanyika
questioned the justice minister, who is the Leader of Government Business in
Parliament, about the government’s ability to arrest and prosecute criminals
allegedly close to the president.
“Do you have the capacity to arrest and prosecute criminal
elements that are alleged to be close to the Presidium of this country? If not,
is it possible to invoke what was invoked in November 2017, to correct or
restore legacy?” asked the legislator.
In his response, Ziyambi said evidence was needed for such
claims made against the president. “I want to thank the Hon. Member for the
question. Can the Hon. Member furnish me with concrete proof that the President
is surrounded by criminals? I thank you,” said the justice minister.
Nonetheless, President Mnangagwa’s relationship with
Chivayo has been called into doubt, with allegations of unrestrained power,
lack of transparency, potential corruption, and state capture.
Further uproar erupted after alleged voice recordings of
Chivayo gloating about the relationship surfaced, claiming that he controlled
the Executive and held Zimbabwe in his hands.
Chivayo is involved in a murky US$40 million Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (ZEC) deal and had a public fallout with business partners
Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe over payments.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is
investigating the ZEC contract.
Meanwhile, ZACC said it is also investigating Chimombe and
Mpofu for abusing funds meant for the Presidential Goat Scheme after the
Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development
intended to buy goats worth US$87 million for Zanu PF’s rural areas outreach.
Chimombe and Mpofu’s company was awarded the contract and
received US$40 million but are accused of failing to deliver 632,001 goats
under the Presidential Goat Scheme, instead spending the money on upmarket
mansions and luxury cars.
The two businessmen are reported to be in China and are
expected to return home to face these corruption scandals. CITE
