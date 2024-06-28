DA : WE ARE COMMITTED TO GNU TALKS

(Reuters) - South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) is committed to working out a deal over posts in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet, a party source close to the talks told Reuters on Friday, in response to reports that negotiations were at risk of collapse.
A senior official on the negotiating team for Ramaphosa's
African National Congress (ANC) said coalition discussions were "almost
done".
South African media had reported that a major disagreement
between the pro-business DA and the ANC over the trade and industry portfolio
had threatened to derail the collaboration between the two parties.
"We are still committed to honest and fair
negotiations," the DA party source said.
"Our Federal Executive met yesterday late afternoon,
early evening and it was resolved that we will continue to negotiate. So, at
this point we are not at the point of drawing lines in the sand and giving
final ultimatums."
DA leader John Steenhuisen was quoted by the News24 website
as saying his party wanted to find "a fair deal that leads to a stable
government in which the DA can play a meaningful role".
The ANC, the legacy liberation movement of Nelson Mandela,
and the white-led DA are the largest parties in the government of national
unity (GNU) that emerged after Ramaphosa's ANC lost its parliamentary majority
for the first time since the end of apartheid in an election last month.
Once unthinkable, the accord between the ANC and the DA
allowed Ramaphosa to win a second term in office.
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, writing on X, sought
to assuage fears of an impasse.
"Almost done with GNU discussions," he wrote.
"It will be done as promised."
Financial markets are on edge over the composition of the
cabinet as it will give an early indication of how the ANC intends to share
power.
The rand strengthened sharply on Friday on optimism that
the ANC and DA would iron out their differences.
This week's disagreement stems from a decision by Ramaphosa
to backtrack on an offer to give the DA the trade and industry minister's
position, according to News24 and Business Day newspaper.
