TEACHER HELD HOSTAGE BY GANG FOR FIVE DAYS

A Chitungwiza teacher was lured by a teen to her house where he was later held captive for five days.
At least US$5 000 was extorted from the teacher as he was
held captive. The girl’s mother was later arrested and dragged to court. Rumbidzai
Tauro (40) is facing kidnapping charges. The court heard that on November 30 last
year, Gerald Madamombe ( 52) was lured by the minor.
Madamombe was taken to Tauro’s bedroom where she burst in
and accused Madamombe of having affair with her daughter. The Herald reports
that she then locked him in the house and called Tinotenda Migiyi, who has
already appeared before the court, and two others, who are still at large to
come to her house.
When Migiyi and his accomplices arrived, they assaulted Mr
Madamombe with different types of weapons all over the body. They ordered him to remove everything in his
pockets as well as his clothes and he complied.
Prosecution further alleged that the gang then demanded
US$400 from the teacher to stop the assault, but he only offered them US$100
which they rejected. The continued to demand more cash.
On 5 December at around 11am detectives from CID
Chitungwiza received a tip-off that Mr Madamombe, who was reported missing, had
been kidnapped by the gang and was at their residence.
When detectives arrived at the house they rescued Mr
Madamombe who was in the bedroom with hands tied up with a piece of cloth. He
was taken to a hospital for medical examination.
The total value extorted is US$5 184 and only US$243 was
recovered.
