COUNCILLORS DEMAND STANDS IN LEAFY SUBURBS

Harare City councillors are demanding housing stands in the capital’s leafy suburbs against policy.
They are now pushing
for the transfer of a housing director who has refused to allocate them the
stands outside their wards.
The Standard
reports that theCouncil’s human resources and general purposes committee that
sat last Thursday resolved to transfer Funny Machipisa, who is the housing and
community services deputy director to be director of the city’s little known
and malfunctioning department of excellence after he refused to bow down to pressure from the
councillors to allocate them stands in low density suburbs.
Three committee
meetings have been held this month to deliberate on plans to reduce Machipisa
to a lecturer at the Gunhill Excellence School.
Some
councillors said the decision to push the director out came after he insisted
on allocating the city fathers housing stands in their respective wards.
The councillors
are said to have refused to collect the letters, which allocated them stands in
their respective wards.
Other
councillors approached Machipisa protesting against the allocations and
demanded that they be allocated stands
in low density suburbs, but he is said to have refused.
He is said to
have referred them to a government circular of 2020, which ordered that
councillors should be allocated land in their respective wards.
Most of the
protesting councillors have already benefited from allocation of stands, mainly
in their wards.
A full council
meeting is now set for Tuesday to adopt the minutes of the human resources
committee meeting, which have remained a secret in order to protect the
surprise move.
The majority of
the councillors opposed to Machipisa’s transfer are from the Citizens of
Coalition for Change (CCC).
They told
Standard People that the human resources
committee chairperson George Mujajati was driving the agenda against Machipisa and is believed to be
working with other powerful councillors, who want to appoint their preferred
person as director of housing.
The CCC
councillors feel that Machipisa’s victimisation will lend credence to
allegations that the local authority is being paralysed by corruption after
President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a commission to investigate the local
authority.
They say the
council should be united because divisions will result in the officers giving
damning information to the commission.
Mujajati was
not picking calls yesterday, but was quoted by a state controlled paper,
admitting that Machipisa would be reassigned as part of a job rationalisation
exercise by council.
“We are sending him there because of his
qualifications, which suit the department,” Mujajati was quoted saying.
Machipisa
refused to comment on the matter.
