ED'S SON : CRIMINALS USING MY NAME

A smuggling syndicate attempted to use President Mnangagwa’s son, Sean’s name to bypass customs procedures and illegally bring goods into the country.

The government has now warned that individuals exploiting their proximity to the First Family to commit crimes and those falsely invoking names of members of the family will face severe legal consequences as their actions are illegal and will not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba told The Sunday Mail that the authorities were considering to enforce stricter protocols for gaining an audience with the First Family to balance accessibility with protecting the family’s integrity.

“It has come to the notice of the Office of the President and Cabinet that there are some criminals who are abusing the names of members of the First Family to do all sorts of unlawful things, including smuggling goods through various ports of entry.

“The latest victim has been Sean Mnangagwa, whose name has been dropped by these criminals in order to ensure that they secure safe passage for their contraband, thereby dodging rules of the country. That conduct is criminal and makes the perpetrators very liable.”

Mr Sean Mnangagwa said : “Most of the cases involve people who call Government officials in my name. They call high offices, usually ambassadors, ministers and even parastatal executives, using my name or that of my brother, Collins. My name has been abused on several occasions.

“For example, they will say they have a truck at the border that needs money to be cleared. They claim to be in South Africa and ask for assistance in paying the clearance fees.

“They will lie that one of my associates will reimburse their money in Harare after they pay those huge amounts — sometimes as much as US$30 000 or more — which is taken using my name by those name-droppers. I want people to know this so that they do not get swindled of their money.”



