ZIMBA IN FAKE KIDNAPPING DRAMA IN BOTSWANA, FACE DEPORTATION

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has apprehended a couple for allegedly orchestrating own kidnapping in a deceitful attempt to extort money from their family.

According to a statement, the police in Tutume received a report of the alleged kidnapping on Tuesday where a victim was supposedly being kidnapped by unknown assailants somewhere at Nkange lands. “The police investigations have proven the report to be false,” reported the BPS.

“The 40-year-old Motswana woman of Makobo village and her 35-year-old Zimbabwean boyfriend working at Nkange lands faked the incident, in the process calling the woman’s family and demanding a ransom.” Following the report by the family, the BPS stated that preliminary investigations uncovered the whole incident to be fake from the onset.

“The incident was reported to the police by the family, instigating police investigations that revealed the incident to be framed and subsequently arresting the purported victim and her boyfriend,” added the statement. The Motswana woman now faces a charge of giving false information to a person employed in public service while her boyfriend was charged with entering Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry. The woman is yet to appear before court while the boyfriend awaits deportation. Mmmegi