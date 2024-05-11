ZiG IS ED'S BRAINCHILD, SAYS MTHULI NCUBE

Finance Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube says the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency is the brainchild of President Mnangagwa.

“Two years ago, President Mnangagwa told me as the Minister of Finance that we should set aside 50 percent of the royalties that we are earning from the mining sector and that it should be paid in physically. So, if it is gold, half of the royalties were now supposed to be actually paid in physical gold. If it is lithium, we receive the US dollar equivalent in terms of royalty and half of that is then paid to Treasury for usage in terms of Government programmes, but half is then set aside as royalties and it buys gold and beefs up the gold reserve.

“So, we have been on this programme for the last two years and on 5 April this year, we were then able to have the capacity to introduce the new domestic currency, the ZiG, which is backed by the assets, the reserves that are in the vaults of the Central Bank,” Prof Ncube told a Zanu-PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Bulawayo yesterday.