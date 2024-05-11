MAN FOUND ALIVE 116 HOURS AFTER BUILDING COLLAPSE IN SA

After 116 hours of clearing debris of the building that collapsed in George, a man has been found alive.

“Everybody has been wanting a miracle. Well a miracle has happened,” said Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde in a video posted by Algoa FM News on X.

Head of Disaster Management in the Western Cape, Colin Deiner explained that they had spoken to the survivor, who had been trapped with heavy weight from the concrete slabs bearing down on his lower body.

While medical services personnel moved onto the site, Deiner said Gabriel constantly asked for some water as doctors examined him.

It came to light that he was a tiler and he had been found on what seemed to be the third floor of the five-storey building.

Rescue workers cried and embraced one another when Gabriel was safely brought to the surface and loaded into an ambulance on site.

People could be heard shouting "My God is a miracle worker" and "Our God is alive" when the ambulance made haste to a nearby hospital.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mabombo later said she was with Gabriel in the ambulance.

"Today we have witnessed a miracle. He was taken to hospital with no scratches and there was no blood on him."

SAPS released a statement stating that Warrant Officer Willie Visser and sniffer dog, Abbey, led the rescue team to Gabriel.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said Abbey was assisted by her partner, SAPS sniffer dog, Lex, and handler Warrant Officer Riaan Le Roux.