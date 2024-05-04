TSHABANGU LOYALISTS SET FOR PARLY

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced the appointment of six more lawmakers from the Sengezo Tsabangu-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) into the National Assembly to fill the vacant proportional representation seats.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette yesterday, Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the appointments.

“The public is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that the persons specified in the Schedule below, who were nominated by the Citizens Coalition for Change party to fill the vacancies in the National Assembly by virtue of section 120(1)(b) and of the Constitution that occurred following the recall of incumbent members, have been appointed with effect from the date of publication of this notice,” the notice read.

The six are Vivian Chitimbe (Harare), Nyasha Batitsa (Manicaland), Samantha Mureyani (Manicaland), Diana Marikano (Mashonaland East), Tsungirirayi Rungwave (Masvingo) and Melphiner Gwabeni (Midlands).

Zec also announced the appointment of five CCC candidates to fill vacant senatorial posts.

These are Tambudzai Kunaka (Harare), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare), Moses Manyengavana (Harare), Spiwe Munemo (Mashonaland West) and Tawanda Bvumo (Mashonaland West). Newsday