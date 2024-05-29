THREE COPS TURNED ROBBERS JAILED

THREE Beitbridge-based police officers who robbed an unsuspecting victim of a Toyota Prado at gunpoint have been jailed for 10 years.
Admore Nyamaropa, Andrew Magwenzi and Prince Kuchekenya
were each sentenced to a ten-year jail term.
Four years of Nyamaropa's sentence were suspended based on
the fact that he was injured and will be a burden to other inmates.
Magwenzi and Kuchekenya will each serve an effective jail
term of eight years after two years were suspended on condition of good
behaviour. ZBC
