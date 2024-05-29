NO FOOD AID FOR CIVIL SERVANTS, SAYS MINISTER

Civil servants are ineligible for drought relief food aid because their salaries are sufficient to purchase food, according to the Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, July Moyo.
Moyo claims government employees earn more than their
private sector counterparts, except for those working in non-governmental
organisations (NGOs). He stated that civil servants receive a minimum monthly
wage of US$350, plus a local currency allowance.
For several years, civil servants have demanded a salary
increase to pre-October 2018 levels, citing inflation. They requested a raise
to US$540 per month for the lowest-paid employee.
However, Moyo emphasised that food aid is intended for
vulnerable households with no income or means to obtain food.
“In both urban and rural areas, if you are working, don’t
even attempt to apply for food aid,” he declared during a recent drought
mitigation meeting in Bulawayo. “All civil servants and public servants are
working. Don’t attempt to get any food.”
Moyo acknowledged that civil servants are better off than
many households.
“Whether you’re in urban areas, commercial farming areas,
or mining areas, don’t attempt to apply,” he said. “As the minister who
administers your salaries, I know this.”
Moyo explained his role in overseeing government worker
salaries justifies his warning. He negotiates with unions representing workers
on behalf of the government.
“During negotiations, both sides need to be aware that the
agreed-upon figures shouldn’t consume a significant portion of the Gross
Domestic Product (GDP),” he said. “A healthy economy shouldn’t spend more than
12% of its GDP on salaries and wages.”
Moyo added that the Minister of Finance advises limiting
salary and wage expenditures to 60% of government income. He claims both sides
adhered to these guidelines during recent negotiations.
“Government workers earn more than most private sector
employees, except NGOs,” Moyo asserted. “I sign every collective bargaining
agreement for the private sector, and nobody earns more than you, including
those at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).”
He acknowledged worker disapproval at the meeting but
insisted on his statement’s accuracy. “The only sector that pays better than
the civil service is NGOs, which is why some of you might be interested in
working there,” he said.
Moyo reiterated, “I sign every collective bargaining
agreement, so I know what you earn. That’s why I warn you not to apply for food
aid.”
He recounted an instance where a central committee member,
a civil servant, suggested food aid eligibility for government workers. “I
rejected the proposal,” Moyo said.
The minister clarified the criteria for food aid
eligibility: elderly individuals in urban areas, people with disabilities,
child-headed families, households with no working members, and those already
receiving government assistance through means testing. CITE
