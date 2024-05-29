NO FOOD AID FOR CIVIL SERVANTS, SAYS MINISTER

Civil servants are ineligible for drought relief food aid because their salaries are sufficient to purchase food, according to the Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, July Moyo.

Moyo claims government employees earn more than their private sector counterparts, except for those working in non-governmental organisations (NGOs). He stated that civil servants receive a minimum monthly wage of US$350, plus a local currency allowance.

For several years, civil servants have demanded a salary increase to pre-October 2018 levels, citing inflation. They requested a raise to US$540 per month for the lowest-paid employee.

However, Moyo emphasised that food aid is intended for vulnerable households with no income or means to obtain food.

“In both urban and rural areas, if you are working, don’t even attempt to apply for food aid,” he declared during a recent drought mitigation meeting in Bulawayo. “All civil servants and public servants are working. Don’t attempt to get any food.”

Moyo acknowledged that civil servants are better off than many households.

“Whether you’re in urban areas, commercial farming areas, or mining areas, don’t attempt to apply,” he said. “As the minister who administers your salaries, I know this.”

Moyo explained his role in overseeing government worker salaries justifies his warning. He negotiates with unions representing workers on behalf of the government.

“During negotiations, both sides need to be aware that the agreed-upon figures shouldn’t consume a significant portion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said. “A healthy economy shouldn’t spend more than 12% of its GDP on salaries and wages.”

Moyo added that the Minister of Finance advises limiting salary and wage expenditures to 60% of government income. He claims both sides adhered to these guidelines during recent negotiations.

“Government workers earn more than most private sector employees, except NGOs,” Moyo asserted. “I sign every collective bargaining agreement for the private sector, and nobody earns more than you, including those at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).”

He acknowledged worker disapproval at the meeting but insisted on his statement’s accuracy. “The only sector that pays better than the civil service is NGOs, which is why some of you might be interested in working there,” he said.

Moyo reiterated, “I sign every collective bargaining agreement, so I know what you earn. That’s why I warn you not to apply for food aid.”

He recounted an instance where a central committee member, a civil servant, suggested food aid eligibility for government workers. “I rejected the proposal,” Moyo said.

The minister clarified the criteria for food aid eligibility: elderly individuals in urban areas, people with disabilities, child-headed families, households with no working members, and those already receiving government assistance through means testing. CITE