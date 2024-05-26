STARLINK LOCAL PARTNER DEAL SPARKS OUTRAGE

While the Government has been applauded for finally approving Starlink, many are questioning the local exclusive partner, believed to be a firm owned by Wicknell Chivayo.
Minister of Information Communication Technology,Tatenda
Mavetera has told The Sunday Mail “We
are happy that we have a listening President. We are soon going to announce the
technical modalities together with Potraz. Already, there has been a
pronouncement that has been made by the President and this will ensure that no
one and no place is left behind.”
