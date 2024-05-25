COP DEMANDS US$5K FROM CHINESE NATIONAL DATING ZIMBA

whom they told that it was illegal to date a local girl, according to a case by the State.

A daring Bikita Policewoman and her accomplice squeezed US$5 030 from a Chinese national

Chinese national, Gong Changlin was allegedly dating Tafadzwa Maphosa, a local girl.

Chengeto Pwaka, a detective at Bindura Central Police Station and her alleged accomplice Nicodemus Mubvumbi were arrested at Bikita Mineral on Saturday as they were allegedly trying to extort more money from the complainants.

Magistrate Elizabeth of Masvingo yesterday granted Pwaka US$100 bail and ordered her to report at Bindura Police Station every Friday. The case was postponed to June 3, 2024.

The court heard that on April 12, 2024 the two accused travelled from Bindura to Bikita Minerals Mine and told Changlin that it was an offence for a Chinese national to have a love affair with a Zimbabwean. Pwaka produced her Criminal Investigations Department (CID) card and Pwaka extracted US$2 000 from Changlin.

On the same day Pwaka threatened to arrest Maphosa for allegedly aborting a pregnancy. She demanded US$700 and the money was sent to her ecocash.

On April 30,2024 at Bikita Minerals, Pwaka and Mubvumbi exerted pressure on Maphosa by slapping her several times on the face and threatening to send her to jail. They were allegedly given US$250 and US$80 also sent through ecocash account 0773880313.

Another US$2 000 was again paid to the accused.

Accused persons collected a total of US$5030.00 from the couple. On May 18,2024 the complainants reported the matter to Police leading to the arrest.

Pwaka was ordered to pay US$100 bail and the matter is under the CID Forensic Investigations Department. Masvingo Mirror