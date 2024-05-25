COP DEMANDS US$5K FROM CHINESE NATIONAL DATING ZIMBA

whom they told that it was illegal to date a local girl, according to a case by the State.
Chinese national, Gong Changlin was allegedly dating
Tafadzwa Maphosa, a local girl.
Chengeto Pwaka, a detective at Bindura Central Police
Station and her alleged accomplice Nicodemus Mubvumbi were arrested at Bikita
Mineral on Saturday as they were allegedly trying to extort more money from the
complainants.
Magistrate Elizabeth of Masvingo yesterday granted Pwaka
US$100 bail and ordered her to report at Bindura Police Station every Friday.
The case was postponed to June 3, 2024.
The court heard that on April 12, 2024 the two accused
travelled from Bindura to Bikita Minerals Mine and told Changlin that it was an
offence for a Chinese national to have a love affair with a Zimbabwean. Pwaka
produced her Criminal Investigations Department (CID) card and Pwaka extracted
US$2 000 from Changlin.
On the same day Pwaka threatened to arrest Maphosa for
allegedly aborting a pregnancy. She demanded US$700 and the money was sent to
her ecocash.
On April 30,2024 at Bikita Minerals, Pwaka and Mubvumbi
exerted pressure on Maphosa by slapping her several times on the face and
threatening to send her to jail. They were allegedly given US$250 and US$80
also sent through ecocash account 0773880313.
Another US$2 000 was again paid to the accused.
Accused persons collected a total of US$5030.00 from the
couple. On May 18,2024 the complainants reported the matter to Police leading
to the arrest.
Pwaka was ordered to pay US$100 bail and the matter is under the CID Forensic Investigations Department. Masvingo Mirror
