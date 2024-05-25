SOLDIER BEATS MAN TO DEATH IN NIGHT CLUB

Innocent Mazvuru (35) who is a soldier stationed at 4:2 Infantry Battalion in Gutu appeared before Gutu magistrate Edwin Marecha recently facing murder charges.

He was charged with murder as defined in Section 47 of The Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23 and was remanded to May 28.

Allegations are that on April 26 2024 at around 0300hours at 3rd Generation Night Club, Gutu Mazvuru in the company of his accomplice Prosper Ncube met Simbarashe Gamu (27) on his way to the toilet to relieve himself.

Mazvuru and Ncube asked Gamu whether he was a soldier or not as they suspected that he was going about telling lies that he was a soldier. They went on asking him for his identity card to prove he was a soldier.

Mazvuru and Ncube then went on to tell him that in Gutu they kill people. They then searched his pockets and took US$45, a Samsung cell phone, a black belt, black jacket and started assaulting him.

They tripped him to the ground, tied both hands with a rope and both hit him with fists, open hands, and booted feet several times all over his body. He then fell unconscious and they left him lying on the ground before leaving the scene.

Gamu later gained consciousness and headed to file a report to the police. The police attended the scene and the two were arrested.

He was referred to Gutu Mission Hospital for medical examination and was admitted. His condition worsened and he was referred to Masvingo General Hospital where he was further referred to KG6 Camp Hospital but died while admitted on May 13 2024. TellZimNews