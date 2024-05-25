GUPTA BROTHERS ARRESTED

Controversial businessmen Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta were arrested on Friday in India for their alleged involvement in the death of a prominent builder in Dehradun.

The two brothers were taken into custody by police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Satyendra Singh Sahni, In his suicide note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sahni stated that the Gupta brothers had been threatening him for some time, leading him to take his own life.

The builder mentioned that the brothers had been pressuring him over financial matters related to a partnership project.

In 2023, Ranvir Sahni, the son of Satyendra, lodged a complaint against the Gupta brothers.according to Times of India.

"My father was constantly being threatened by Ajay Gupta, son of Shiv Gupta, and Anil Gupta, son of Shyam Lal Gupta, residents of Nehru Colony, Dalanwala, over financial matters. A written complaint was submitted to the local police on 19 May 2023 about the Gupta brothers’ threats, harassment, intimidation, and blackmail," Ranvir said.

"Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta filed a false complaint with the SSP in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) without any basis. As a result, my father was repeatedly summoned by Saharanpur police," he added.

There was prima facie evidence to arrest the two businessmen.