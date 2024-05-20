SEVEN ZIMBAS KILLED AS BUILDING COLLAPSES IN SA

Seven Zimbabweans have been confirmed dead after a building collapsed in George, Western Cape, South Africa.

The Garden Route District Joint Operations Command and George Municipality said in a statement, 33 people had been killed while 62 were rescued.

Fifteen were South Africans, Mozambicans (19), Zimbabweans (7), Malawians (13), Sotho (five) while one was recorded to have been a holder of permanent residency.

“Search and rescue efforts are complete. Consequently, the site is classified as a crime scene and has officially been handed over for a formal investigation by the South African Police Service who will hand it over to the Department of Labour and Employment for their formal investigation to be conducted.

“The success of the rescue efforts undertaken after the building collapse can be largely attributed to the critical actions taken during the first 48 hours. During this period, rescuers performed their operations with remarkable precision by ensuring victims were safely removed from the incident.

“This swift foundational phase was also carefully co-ordinated from a Joint Operations Centre on-site and a Multi-Agency Command Centre at the Garden Route District Municipality.”