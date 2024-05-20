CASSIE'S LAWYERS SLAM DIDDY : HE IS NOT SORRY

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been slammed by his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s legal team over his apology for beating the singer.

The rapper-turned business mogul 54, said he was “truly sorry” for the incident, two days after a video was released by CNN showing him launching a brutal attack on 37-year-old Cassie at a now-closed Los Angeles hotel.

But hours later her lawyers said it was a self-obsessed display.

The renowned American musician didn’t mention Cassie directly by name in his apology video, which was released on Instagram, and used it to say it was hard for him to talk about “dark” times, before telling his followers he went into therapy and rehab and sought God’s help after the incident.

Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, the legal firm representing Cassie, told “Page Six”: “Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt.”

Referring to the wave of other accusations of abuse he is facing, she said: “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a pay day.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologise’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”