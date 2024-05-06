REPATRIATION OF RECOVERED ASSETS BEGINS

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are deepening collaboration in the anti-graft fight, with the country having started repatriating recovered assets and finances.

Training investigations agents and prosecutors on illicit financial and asset recovering models characterised a workshop jointly organised by the ZACC and the National Prosecuting Authority in Harare this Monday.

ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza noted that investigation agents and prosecutors play a pivotal role in safeguarding the newly-introduced ZiG currency.

“The best thing that we can do as a country is to collaborate and fight corruption. We cannot win this war as individuals. We are urging people to report such cases of corruption. Corruption has caused poor people to continue suffering. We are coming up with initiatives to curb menace,” he said.

NPAZ chairperson, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda Moyo revealed the country has since started repatriating recovered assets and finances, stressing the importance of collaborations to win the fight against corruption.

“We are convening today to cut a red tape on illicit financial flows. Corruption has become a threat globally. We are working with various stakeholders such as ZRP, ZIMRA and the President’s office so that we protect our economy against saboteurs. At the moment, we have since started modalities to repatriate recovered assets and finances. Latest developments in curbing corruption reveal that as NPA in collaboration with ZACC have established dedicated Anti-Corruption courts dedicated in dealing Anti- Corruption cases in the country. It is imperative that we join hands as a nation in fighting corruption,” she noted. ZBC

The workshop sought to equip investigators and prosecutors on financial investigations approaches, practical asset recovery training and mutual legal assistance.