REPATRIATION OF RECOVERED ASSETS BEGINS

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are deepening collaboration in the anti-graft fight, with the country having started repatriating recovered assets and finances.
Training investigations agents and prosecutors on illicit
financial and asset recovering models characterised a workshop jointly
organised by the ZACC and the National Prosecuting Authority in Harare this
Monday.
ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza noted that investigation
agents and prosecutors play a pivotal role in safeguarding the newly-introduced
ZiG currency.
“The best thing that we can do as a country is to
collaborate and fight corruption. We cannot win this war as individuals. We are
urging people to report such cases of corruption. Corruption has caused poor
people to continue suffering. We are coming up with initiatives to curb
menace,” he said.
NPAZ chairperson, Prosecutor General Justice Loice Matanda
Moyo revealed the country has since started repatriating recovered assets and
finances, stressing the importance of collaborations to win the fight against
corruption.
“We are convening today to cut a red tape on illicit
financial flows. Corruption has become a threat globally. We are working with
various stakeholders such as ZRP, ZIMRA and the President’s office so that we
protect our economy against saboteurs. At the moment, we have since started
modalities to repatriate recovered assets and finances. Latest developments in
curbing corruption reveal that as NPA in collaboration with ZACC have
established dedicated Anti-Corruption courts dedicated in dealing Anti- Corruption
cases in the country. It is imperative that we join hands as a nation in
fighting corruption,” she noted. ZBC
The workshop sought to equip investigators and prosecutors
on financial investigations approaches, practical asset recovery training and
mutual legal assistance.
