COP STEALS CIGARETTES IN OK SUPERMARKET

Magistrate Diana Masiiwa has remanded a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer stationed at Chiredzi Police camp in custody for stealing three 20 packs of Luck Strike (Everest) cigarettes from OK Chiredzi supermarket.

Anderson Chasaizi (36) of 1224 Mugadza Street, Tshovani, Chiredzi is facing three counts of theft.

Chasaizi has already pleaded guilty to stealing the packs on March 11, March 22, and April 28, 2024, when he was arrested.

He told the court that he could not afford the biscuits and resorted to stealing on all three occasions.

Chasaizi went away unnoticed on the first two occasions. He hid the pack in tissues on the second count.

On the fateful day, an employee monitored his movements. Chasaizi hid the cigarette box in his trousers pockets and also took a loaf of bread that he went to the counter with.

He used his bank card to pay for the bread and it was declined. He was detained by security on his way out at the instruction of the employee.

Ok Chiredzi branch manager Progress Tadirika then filed a Police report leading to his arrest.

Tanyaradzwa Dube prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror