REDCLIFF SCORES A FIRST : 50/50 GENDER PARITY

With six female and six male councillors, it is the first
local authority to reach the gender parity level envisaged under the Second
Republic led by President Mnangagwa.
The Government introduced the 30 percent representation for
women to increase female representation in local authorities, hence, Councillor
Sigauke’s election means that the Redcliff Town Council now has equal
representation of men and women.
Three female councillor were seconded to council through
the proportional representation to add to the nine elected councillors. Out of
the elected councillors, only two were female.
Clr Sigauke from the ruling Zanu-PF beat opposition
candidate Tinei Siziba in the April 6 by-election, to win the Redcliff
Municipality Ward 3 by-election.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Mayor Clayton
Masiyatsva in January after a short illness.
Long-serving deputy mayor, Alderman Vincent Masiiwa, was
elected mayor, while Clr Fortunate Makawa was elected deputy mayor.
Kwekwe District Development Co-ordinator, Mr Fortune
Mpungu, praised the gender-equitable achievement, saying it was a milestone and
urged the councillors to fulfil their campaign promises.
“Redcliff Municipality has achieved the envisaged 50/50
gender parity and I congratulate them for that milestone. I think they are the
first local authority in Zimbabwe to achieve that milestone,” he said.
“It is indeed a big achievement for the district in
particular and women in general. It is something that women should celebrate.
“As I congratulate councillor Sigauke today, I wish to
remind her that the vote was not only for her alone, but for good governance,
continuity, growth and progress of the people who voted.
“Consequently, I urge you to pledge your passionate
dedication to ensuring that confidence and faith reposed in you will be
maintained in line with the Call to Action blueprint launched by President
Mnangagwa last year,” said Mr Mpungu.
He challenged other councillors to carry their people along
the road of attaining an envisaged city.status by 2030.
“We all want good roads, clean water, better schools and
better prospects for Redcliff Municipality to be a city by 2030. Any councillor
who does not carry his or her people along is selfish and will be bypassed for
the interest of the common good.
