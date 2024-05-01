ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR FORMER MASVINGO MAYOR

In a sudden turn of events, Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Youth chairperson who is facing three counts of assault and one of negligent driving has reported former Masvingo Mayor, Collen Maboke for attempted murder.

Delight Mandebvu who was involved in an accident with Maboke’s vehicle on March 3, 2024, took eight weeks to report his attempted murder case. He only reported the case after Police served him with summons to appear in court for assault.

He will be appearing in court next Wednesday.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa told The Mirror that he needed to look for the report.

According to sources, Mandebvu says Maboke broke the former’s leg when he attempted to run over him with his car.

He says that he had an altercation with Maboke after their cars side-swiped about 50km from Masvingo along Masvingo-Mutare Highway.

Efforts to get a comment from Mandebvu were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Maboke referred The Mirror to the Police. According to the well-publicised case, Mandebvu who was driving from Masvingo towards Bikita at night had a side-swipe with a vehicle that was being driven by Maboke’s wife Tariro and Maboke was a passenger. Mandebvu allegedly made a U-turn and drove after Maboke’s vehicle and blocked it after 10km.

He allegedly assaulted Maboke, his wife and his relative Simbarashe Matyei. As he haggled with Maboke in the middle of the highway, an oncoming vehicle struck his leg and Maboke managed to jump off the road thereby escaping the accident.

Mandebvu was reported to Masvingo Rural Police Station and a docket was opened against him for assault and negligent driving.

Sources said Police were surprised when Mandebvu reported attempted murder charges after being served with the court date. There was an unwillingness on the part of Police to open a docket until the case was transferred to the Law and Order Section, sources told The Mirror.

Mandebvu has a notorious record with the law as he has been arraigned for stock theft (later cleared), disorderly conduct and taking the law into his own hands, indebtedness and maintenance. He was sued by the late Bikita MP, Kennedy Matimba for not paying rentals and was in court with his wife for maintenance.

However, cases where complainants against Zanu PF violence are turned into accused and arrested by Police are common. A recent report by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission found out that this was common if not the norm at Gutu Police Station where Cames Myambo is the Officer-in-Charge.